Things To Know Friday, January 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.

Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million. (Realtor/Associated Press)

You too could one day live the Coach Prime lifestyle! But it will cost you. Deion Sanders’ old Mississippi living quarters in now on the market and has a Prime Time price tag of $1,500,000. The Canton estate boasts 5,346 square feet and the property includes over 42 acres. On its Realtor page, the home is described as a “Farmhouse Oasis” which was initially built in 2011. “From the moment you drive through the security gate, you know you’re home,” the listing reads. “Walking into the main home, you will be greeted in the foyer with soaring ceilings and you’ll notice the beautiful custom cypress wrapped and iron staircase. The home will only continue to amaze you with the attention to detail and design elements throughout.” In the home are five bedrooms and a total of six bathrooms. There is also a pool, hot tub, and lake.

2. 3 On Your Side Investigates: The Collateral Damage of Police Pursuits

On average, someone runs from police every twenty-one days in the Jackson metro, according to an analysis of pursuits from the WLBT archives over a five-year period. While most of those chases end with the suspect in custody - and few injuries - that doesn’t always happen. Just six months ago, police in Pearl chased a man accused of speeding from Interstate 20 West to Interstate 55 South in Jackson. The five-mile pursuit continued onto McDowell Road and through South Jackson neighborhoods until the suspect, Brandon Andrews, struck a postal vehicle on Maria Drive, Pearl police said. The driver of that vehicle, 32-year-old Brad Pennington, died minutes later. Full story here .

3. Bill that bans gender reassignment surgery for anyone 18 and under passes in House

A bill passed by state representatives on Thursday is causing quite a stir. Under House Bill 1125, doctors are not able to perform gender-affirming surgery on anyone under the age of 18. Lawmakers went back and forth on this issue for more than an hour before casting their votes. After all the votes were counted, the bill passed with 78 people voting in favor of it and 28 people voting against it. “What this is attempting to do is anyone under the age of 18 who is transgendered and wants to go through a procedure, or through the therapy, they have to be 18 before they can do that,” said Representative Nick Bain, who represents District 2. The bill is also referred to as the Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures (REAP) Act. Not only does it prevent doctors from performing the procedures, but it also stops them from prescribing hormone medications to anyone under the age of 18.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.