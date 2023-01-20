Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Suspects named in two fatal shootings in Jackson
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police have identified - and now are searching for - suspects in each of two homicides that occurred on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Christopher Johnson is suspected of fatally shooting a man in the 3100 block of Charleston Ave.

Jackson Police and members of a US Marshal’s task force were called to a residence where they found the deceased victim, who police have not named.

A JPD press release has named Johnson as the suspected shooter and has previously indicated that the two men knew one another.

Johnson is believed to be armed and dangerous. No other details have been provided. Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Jackson Police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Charlotte Blackley is wanted for homicide in a separate incident that occurred close to the same time as the Charleston Ave, shooting.

Officers responded to a call at 290 Stokes Robertson Road, where a white female, Lucy Parkman, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. She died soon afterward.

Blackley is believed to have targeted Parkman, specifically, for the shooting.

She is considered armed and dangerous. No further information about her has been made available. Anyone with knowledge about this crime is being asked to call (601) 960-1890 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

The two fatal shootings are not believed to have been related.

