School leaders take action after reports of kidnapping in canton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Police Department continues to investigate recent reports of attempted kidnappings in the city.

The alarming news now has schools taking extra security measures to make sure students are safe.

Both school leaders and residents are concerned that someone could be targeting children and teenagers. Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says he’s received several reports that a white female and black male are driving around the city in a white vehicle, attempting to lure children inside.

“They are our main responsibility, and their safety is our first priority for us,” Kara Paige, the McNeal Elementary School Principal said.

“We don’t need these kinds of senseless acts in our town, it could be our kids, it could mine, or could be yours… so let’s stop this right now,” Marcus Mack said.

Most of the incidents happen near schools.

“Immediately I became alarmed because my first concern was the students and how we would keep them safe at all times,” Paige said.

Paige said when she got the news, she immediately took action.

“For students in the afternoons, we ensure that our SRO escorted them home. We also call parents to advise them to be a parent pick up if at all possible… and make sure a student is with an adult at all time,” She said.

Paige says they will continue with these protocols until the investigation is complete. In the meantime, others are calling on the entire community to come together.

“We got to get back to the old way. Kids, when you all start going to school in the morning time, walk in a bunch, parents, get up out the bed if you’re not at work and see the kids to the bus stop and to the school,” Mack said.

Anyone with any information about these alleged incidents or know anything about the individuals committing these acts is urged to contact the Canton Police Department.

