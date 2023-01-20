Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car

According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign falling on a car.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a woman has died and two others injured after a restaurant sign fell on their car.

According to the Elizabethtown Police Department, a Denny’s restaurant sign hit a car that was occupied by three people in a parking lot Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses told WAVE that the wind appeared to knock the sign from its post before it struck the vehicle.

Authorities said three adults were inside the car when the sign fell, including a 72-year-old woman. She was transported to the hospital but later died.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Elizabethtown police spokesperson Chris Denham said. “It’s certainly very windy and I’m certain that was a factor and involved in this.”

According to police, all of the occupants of the car needed to be extracted from the vehicle by first responders and taken to the hospital.

Authorities did not immediately release the condition of the other two victims or identify the woman killed in the incident.

Elizabethtown police said their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Father and son in kayak pull man’s body from Reservoir
Man in kayak helps pull man’s body from Reservoir
Canton Police: Reports of couple trying to lure children into their vehicle
Caught on cam: Man sets fire at Jackson gas station
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

Latest News

School leaders take action after reports of kidnapping in canton
School leaders take action after reports of kidnapping in canton
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’
Medical marijuana regulations are designed to keep products out of children’s hands
Medical marijuana regulations are designed to keep products out of children’s hands
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden on classified docs discovery: ‘There’s no there there’