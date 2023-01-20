Careers
Multiple shell casings discovered after shooting at McDonald’s in Jackson(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a McDonald’s in Jackson Friday evening.

According to a reporter, crime scene units laid out more than thirty shell casing markers near the front entrance of the restaurant on Northside Drive and Hanging Moss Road.

WLBT also discovered bullet holes outside of the building.

The shooting happened right beside the Kids First Learning Center.

At this time, WLBT has not heard any reports of any injuries stemming from the incident.

