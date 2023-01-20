Multiple shell casings discovered after shooting at McDonald’s in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a McDonald’s in Jackson Friday evening.

According to a reporter, crime scene units laid out more than thirty shell casing markers near the front entrance of the restaurant on Northside Drive and Hanging Moss Road.

WLBT also discovered bullet holes outside of the building.

The shooting happened right beside the Kids First Learning Center.

At this time, WLBT has not heard any reports of any injuries stemming from the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.