Mississippi has a new cyber unit, director

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In an effort to fight computer crimes, Mississippi has a new cyber unit and director.

Commissioner Sean Tindell and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety made the announcement Friday.

The Mississippi Cyber Unit – a component of the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security – will be the state’s centralized cybersecurity threat information, mitigation, and incident reporting and response center.

“As we navigate an increasingly connected and digital world, the importance of strong cybersecurity cannot be overstated. I am excited to announce the appointment of Bobby Freeman as the first Director of the Mississippi Cyber Unit within the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security,” said Executive Director of Homeland Security, Baxter Kruger.

The new director, Bobby Freeman, served full-time as the Cyber Operations Officer for the Mississippi Army National Guard before joining the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security.

“I am looking forward to serving the people of Mississippi as the Cyber Director for the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security and working with local, state, and federal partners to enhance the cybersecurity capabilities of our community to combat the threats that exist within the cyber domain,” Freeman said.

The unit will be made up of specialists who focus on preparedness and response.

It will be focused on monitoring and identifying threats to Mississippi networks, sharing real-time threat intelligence, and providing support to cyber incidents within the state.

“Cyber threats are rapidly increasing across the globe. Mississippi takes these threats seriously and recognizes that there’s never been a more important time to ensure that our state and her people are protected,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Freeman served overseas in 2009 with the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team as the Company Commander for the Brigade’s Signal Company in Iraq.

He also mobilized domestically with the Mississippi Army National Guard’s Cyber Protection Team detachment in 2018 and 2021.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.