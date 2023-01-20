Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jefferson Co. basketball player speaks first words since injury, school district says

Jefferson Co. basketball player speaks first words since injury, school district says
Jefferson Co. basketball player speaks first words since injury, school district says(Jefferson County School District)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jefferson County basketball player has spoken her first words after sustaining a serious head injury during a game earlier this week, her school district says.

Zyer Smith was taken by ambulance to Children’s of Mississippi after the Tuesday night injury and later transferred to Baptist Medical Center. Her family says she was later diagnosed with a severe concussion and hadn’t spoke since.

On Friday, the Jefferson County School District posted that Smith has now spoken, with her first words being, “Where is my coach? I want to play basketball.”

After saying this, the update reads, Smith began to cry.

“Zyer is still hospitalized in Jackson, Mississippi, but she is recovering. We appreciate the outpouring of love as well as the many prayers, encouragement, and support. Please continue to pray for Zyer and her family,” the updated concluded.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Former Jackson employee pleads guilty to illegally obtaining thousands in grant money
Former Jackson employee pleads guilty to illegally obtaining thousands in grant money
Remains found on Christmas Day identified as missing Pike Co. woman
Remains found on Christmas Day identified as missing Pike Co. woman
Jefferson County Girl’s Basketball player hospitalized in Jackson after head injury
Jefferson County Girl’s Basketball player hospitalized in Jackson after head injury
Father and son in kayak pull man’s body from Reservoir
Man in kayak helps pull man’s body from Reservoir

Latest News

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Southern Miss Football officially names new defensive coordinator
(AP Photo/HG Biggs)
Jackson State Men’s Basketball looks to bounce back at home after 2-game skid
Jackson State Baseball releases 2023 schedule
Jackson State Baseball releases 2023 schedule
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
ESPN: Southern Miss defensive coordinator ‘expected’ to join SEC West school