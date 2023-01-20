Hinds County School District Superintendent slated to retire this year

Careers
Dr. Delesicia Martin
Dr. Delesicia Martin(Hinds County School District)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County School District family is saying goodbye to its Superintendent of nine years.

“Throughout [Dr. Delesicia Martin’s] time, Hinds County has made great strides in a number of areas, including the advancement of high-quality curriculum, additional engaging course offerings, extra-curricular opportunities, expanded technology, high-quality professional development, necessary security upgrades, infrastructure improvements, and general district operations,” the school district said in a press release. “We acknowledge, congratulate, and thank Dr. Martin for the legacy she leaves.”

Dr. Martin is slated to retire from her position on June 30, 2023. She has spent 27 years in public education and 23 years in Hinds County Schools.

The Superintendent started her teaching career as a social studies instructor and Special Populations Coordinator in the McComb School District.

She later turned her sights to Hinds County, where she has served as an assistant principal at Terry High School, a principal at Raymond High School, Director of Student Services, Assistant Superintendent, and Superintendent at the Central Office level.

Dr. Martin received her Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from NOVA Southeastern University. She also received a Master of Education in Educational Administration and Supervision and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Southern Mississippi.

