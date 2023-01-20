First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A little rain could move in tonight, but steadier rain is likely Saturday and Saturday evening. No severe weather is expected, but a few storms are possible. Sunday will start off with some fog and then turn sunny, but still remain on the chilly side. Highs on Saturday will only be near 50 and reach the 50s on Sunday. Overnight and morning lows tonight and tomorrow will be in the 40s, and again on Sunday morning. Sunshine returns Monday with highs in the 50s. The next chance for rain and yes, even a few thunderstorms move in Tuesday. It will be a windy and warmer day, but it remains questionable how strong or severe the storms may be. The average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 36. Rainfall this weekend will be anywhere from a half inch to two inches. Sunrise is 7am and the sunset is 5:23pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.