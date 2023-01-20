First Alert Forecast: cooler, cloudier Friday; rainy periods this weekend

FRIDAY: Clouds will generally increase through the day ahead of our next system approaching the region. Morning temperatures in the 30s to near 40 will claw back to ‘near-normal’ in the middle and upper 50s. A few showers could sneak in late as the moisture begins to gather to our south. This will continue into the overnight period with lows in the 40s; a few spots in the upper 30s north of I-20.

WEEKEND PLANNER: An unsettled weekend ahead with periods of rain as an area of low pressure lifts north out of the Gulf of Mexico. Expect rain chances to gradually increase Saturday before clearing out early Sunday. Highs Saturday will struggle with clouds and increasing rain chance to warm much more than the lower to middle 50s. Though rain will exit early Sunday, clouds may linger a bit before finally breaking late. Highs will make their way to the middle to upper 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A brief lull in the activity to kick off next week – clouds will mix with sunshine Monday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain and storms will roll in Tuesday with our next system. Periods of heavy rain can’t be ruled out as winds turn a bit aggressive. Highs will top out in the upper 50s north; 60s south. Rain will tend to taper late Tuesday – turning drier and colder through mid-late next week. Highs will run in the lower to middle 50s Wednesday and Thursday amid brighter skies.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.