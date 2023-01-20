Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Biden welcomes mayors to White House

FILE - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White...
FILE - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White House on Friday as part of the nonpartisan organization’s 91st Winter Meeting.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White House on Friday as part of the nonpartisan organization’s 91st Winter Meeting.

He is expected to deliver remarks to the group in the East Room of the White House.

The United States Conference of Mayors is an official group whose membership is made up of mayors representing cities with a population of 30,000 or larger.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Former Jackson employee pleads guilty to illegally obtaining thousands in grant money
Former Jackson employee pleads guilty to illegally obtaining thousands in grant money
Jefferson County Girl’s Basketball player hospitalized in Jackson after head injury
Jefferson County Girl’s Basketball player hospitalized in Jackson after head injury
Remains found on Christmas Day identified as missing Pike Co. woman
Remains found on Christmas Day identified as missing Pike Co. woman
Father and son in kayak pull man’s body from Reservoir
Man in kayak helps pull man’s body from Reservoir

Latest News

This combination photo shows, from left, Joshua Abate, Micah Coomer and Dodge Dale Hellonen,...
3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Elijah McClain died in 2019 after being stopped while walking down the street in the Denver...
Police officers, paramedics head to court in Elijah McClain’s death
Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane.
2 found dead following plane crash in New York
FILE: Regal Cinemas is closing about 39 theaters after its parent company Cineworld filed for...
Regal Cinemas is shuttering 39 more locations