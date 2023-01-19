Things To Know Thursday, January 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Jefferson County Girl’s Basketball player hospitalized in Jackson after head injury

A Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball player is hospitalized in Jackson after suffering a head injury. Tuesday night’s game between Franklin County and Jefferson County was nearly two minutes from the final whistle until disaster struck for senior forward, Zyre Smith. Smith, fighting for the ball, appeared to be pushed down by the defender onto the hardwood floor. According to her sister, Mijah, Smith lied on the floor for roughly five to ten minutes before going unconscious.

2. Frustrated resident shuts off fire hydrant reportedly running for over a year

Driving through the capital city, you may often see fire hydrants running for days on end. Public Works opens the hydrants to clear the lines. But left unchecked, residents say some have run for months while they are asked to conserve. “I finally took it upon myself to turn it off,” said Brice Massey. The 62-year-old said he watched water gush from a Belhaven Heights fire hydrant for over a year before he took action. He and his neighbors reported the open hydrant on Harding Street to 3-1-1. It’s around the corner from his Riverview Drive home. Three weeks ago, he shut it off and saw a big change.

3. Senate offers bills aimed at helping hospitals and boosting their workforce

The healthcare crisis is complex and the first step in trying to tackle it is coming from the Mississippi Senate. They’ve introduced a series of bills in an attempt to address the different elements of the crisis.

See all bills here .

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.