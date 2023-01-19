Remains found on Christmas Day identified as missing Pike Co. woman

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says human remains found on Christmas Day have been identified as those of a missing Pike County woman.

Sheriff Jones says Chantel McCray’s remains were discovered on Wynndale Road.

The 29-year-old was reported missing from McComb, Mississippi back in October.

Her silver Nissan was found on Wynndale Road that same month. Authorities have not determined a cause of death.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.