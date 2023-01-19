Rankin Co. authorities seize more than 70 pounds of meth during stop on I-20

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A traffic stop along I-20 in Rankin County led to an arrest and the seizure of more than 70 pounds of methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, a criminal interdiction deputy with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department conducted a stop along I-20, when the deputy “developed probable cause that the suspect may be involved in drug trafficking.”

Another deputy, along with his K9 partner, was called to the scene. The K9, Voodoo, alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.

“A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 74 pounds of methamphetamine in the cargo area,” according to a Rankin County news release.

The driver, Pedro Sosa, was arrested for aggravated drug trafficking of meth and was transported to the Rankin County Jail.

District Attorney Bubba Bramlett is expected to bring Sosa before a county court judge for his initial appearance. No bond has been set at this time.

