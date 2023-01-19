Careers
Jackson State Baseball releases 2023 schedule

By Garrett Busby
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University Baseball is just around the corner.

JSU released its 2023 schedule Tuesday, with the first game taking place in less than a month.

Head coach Omar Johnson and the squad will begin the season in Houston at the reigning MLB World Series Champions, the Houston Astros’ Minute Made Park to participate in the inaugural Houston Astros Cactus Jack HBCU Classic.

The Tigers will begin tournament play against BoomBox Classic rivals Southern University on Friday, February 17 before rounding out the classic against in-state rivals Mississippi Valley State and Prairie View A&M the following Saturday and Sunday as non-conference matchups.

JSU will host its first home game of the 2023 season in a mid-week matchup against Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday, February 21 at Braddy Field.

Three days later, Jackson State will compete in the MLB Andre Dawson Classic in the Big Easy for a weekend series. The teams participating in the tournament have yet to be announced.

In his 15-year tenure in the capital city, Coach Johnson has posted thirteen 30-win seasons and will seek its first thirty-win campaign since 2019.

Jackson State will also look to be crowned SWAC champions for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.

For the full schedule, click here.

