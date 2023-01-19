Gallatin Street underpass reportedly flooded for weeks due to clogged drain

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Frustrations are growing among drivers who frequent the South Gallatin street underpass.

It remains flooded due to a drain that’s backed up, the city says. The issue is a clogged pipe that’s preventing the water from draining.

City Engineer Robert Lee says the truck that’s used to fix such problems is not working. And there’s no timeline on when it will be repaired.

In the meantime, drivers are having to take alternate routes to avoid the high water.

It appears to be recent flooding at this underpass, but it’s rainwater that drivers say they’ve seen for more than a month.

