Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Gallatin Street underpass reportedly flooded for weeks due to clogged drain

By Quentin Smith
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Frustrations are growing among drivers who frequent the South Gallatin street underpass.

It remains flooded due to a drain that’s backed up, the city says. The issue is a clogged pipe that’s preventing the water from draining.

City Engineer Robert Lee says the truck that’s used to fix such problems is not working. And there’s no timeline on when it will be repaired.

In the meantime, drivers are having to take alternate routes to avoid the high water.

It appears to be recent flooding at this underpass, but it’s rainwater that drivers say they’ve seen for more than a month.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father and son in kayak pull man’s body from Reservoir
Man in kayak helps pull man’s body from Reservoir
Canton Police: Reports of couple trying to lure children into their vehicle
Caught on cam: Man sets fire at Jackson gas station
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Dr. Bush was an OB/GYN who retired from her practice at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates in...
Family, friends, and patients grieve the loss of well-known doctor

Latest News

Clinton Public School District approves modified schedule
Clinton Public School District approves modified schedule
Gallatin Street flooding causing frustration
Gallatin Street flooding causing frustrations
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Vicksburg Mall increases security after teens fight in parking lot
Vicksburg Mall increases security after teens fight in parking lot