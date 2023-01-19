Frustrated residents shuts off fire hydrant reportedly running for over a year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Driving through the capital city, you may often see fire hydrants running for days on end.

Public Works opens the hydrants to clear the lines. But left unchecked, residents say some have run for months while they are asked to conserve.

“I finally took it upon myself to turn it off,” said Brice Massey.

The 62-year-old said he watched water gush from a Belhaven Heights fire hydrant for over a year before he took action. He and his neighbors reported the open hydrant on Harding Street to 3-1-1.

It’s around the corner from his Riverview Drive home. Three weeks ago, he shut it off and saw a big change.

“My water pressure doubled in 12 hours,” said Massey. “At the time I was getting about a pencil width. Now I’m getting a stream that’s twice as much as what I had.”

The retired water maintenance manager and neighbors are frustrated by ignored hydrants that are lowering their water pressure and flowing into the Pearl River.

“The last few weeks or so it’s been better,” said Benjamin Smith.

He is a dialysis patient who lives next door to Massey. The 33-year-old endured months of little to no water pressure until the running hydrant was stopped.

“Prior to that, it was just nothing. We had some water, but we couldn’t run the shower,” said Smith. “I didn’t have enough pressure to even start. Couldn’t really wash dishes or anything. We’re having to buy gallons of water to do that.”

Massey doesn’t recommend shutting off hydrants but wants the city to be more vigilant about monitoring hydrants when water is a scarce resource in the city.

“We’re wasting money. We’re wasting time,” added Massey. “We are awaiting a response from Jackson’s water system manager on the number of open hydrants in the city and their impact on water pressure.”

