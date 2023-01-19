First Alert Forecast:

Careers
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado watch is in effect for several counties shaded yellow until 8pm.  A line of storms will move through the area this evening creating the potential for damaging wind and tornadoes.  Storms are likely, with a slight risk of severe weather.  A cold front move through a little after midnight and this will clear things out for the morning commute and give us decent weather for Thursday and Friday.  Lows will be in the lower 50s by morning and highs will reach the middle 60s with sunshine in the afternoon Thursday.  Friday will be a little cooler with patchy frost in the morning and highs in the 50s with sunshine during the day.  The next storm system moves in this weekend.  While severe weather isn’t likely, rainy and chilly weather is.  Expect highs in the 50s with lows in the 40s.  Next week looks a little unsettled with more chances for rain and near normal temperatures . The average high is 57 and the average low is 37 this time of year.  Jackson reached a record high today of 79 degrees, breaking the old record of 78 in 1974.

