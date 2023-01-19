Careers
First Alert Forecast: quiet and sunny today; rain chances to increase into the weekend

Rain likely into the weekend
Rain likely into the weekend
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bright and cool afternoon is on tap for central Mississippi in the wake of last night’s storm system. Temperatures today are forecast to top out in the middle to a few upper 60s under a mainly sunny sky. It will get cooler out into the overnight period with low temperatures down in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Clouds will begin to build in overhead into Friday as our next weather maker approaches. There could be a few sprinkles or light showers under some of the clouds tomorrow, but most spots should round out the work week on a quiet note. Expect temperatures during the afternoon hours to peak in the middle and upper 50s, which is more seasonable for this time of year.

Periods of showers and few thunderstorms are expected at times into Saturday and early Sunday as a low-pressure system lifts out of the southwest. The clouds and chances for rain will keep afternoon temperatures on the cooler side in the middle 50s throughout the weekend. Our weather will trend drier for most of Sunday and Monday to kick off the new week. Our weather will turn unsettled again towards the middle of next week as another system passes overhead.

