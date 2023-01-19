First Alert Forecast: brighter, quieter Thursday; rainy periods return by week’s end

THURSDAY: In the wake of the front, we’ll trend brighter and quieter. Expect sunshine to win out with highs in the 60s amid a westerly breeze. Winds will slacken off and turn a bit more northerly late amid mostly to partly clear skies, we’ll fall back into the 30s by early Friday.

FRIDAY: Clouds will generally increase through the day ahead of our next system approaching the region. Morning temperatures in the 30s to near 40 will claw back to ‘near-normal’ in the middle and upper 50s. A few showers could sneak in late as the moisture begins to gather to our south. This will continue into the overnight period with lows in the 40s; a few spots in the upper 30s north of I-20.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An unsettled weekend ahead with periods of rain as an area of low pressure lifts north out of the Gulf of Mexico. Expect rain chances to gradually increase Saturday before clearing through the day Sunday. Highs will stay closer to normal for this time of year - in the 50s Saturday and Sunday, near 60 by Monday. Another system is due into the area by mid-week, kicking off another risk for rain and a few storms.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

