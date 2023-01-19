First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few clouds will move in tonight with lows in the upper 30s by morning. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday with a few showers possible later in the day. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Showers are likely Friday night and Saturday with an embedded thunderstorm or two. Severe weather is not expected. Lows will be in the 40s and highs will only be in the middle 50s. Foggy weather is possible Saturday night and Sunday morning. Breaks of sunshine will return Sunday, but it will stay cool with highs in the 50s. Temperatures we’ll be near or below normal for most of next week. The average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 36.

