Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few clouds will move in tonight with lows in the upper 30s by morning.  Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday with a few showers possible later in the day.  Highs will be in the middle 50s. Showers are likely Friday night and Saturday with an embedded thunderstorm or two.  Severe weather is not expected.  Lows will be in the 40s and highs will only be in the middle 50s.  Foggy weather is possible Saturday night and Sunday morning.  Breaks of sunshine will return Sunday, but it will stay cool with highs in the 50s.   Temperatures we’ll be near or below normal for most of next week.  The average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 36.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Father and son in kayak pull man’s body from Reservoir
Man in kayak helps pull man’s body from Reservoir
Canton Police: Reports of couple trying to lure children into their vehicle
Caught on cam: Man sets fire at Jackson gas station
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

Latest News

Rain likely into the weekend
First Alert Forecast: quiet and sunny today; rain chances to increase into the weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: brighter, quieter Thursday; rainy periods return by week’s end
First Alert Forecast: quieter, brighter Thursday; rain returns through weekend
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: