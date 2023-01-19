Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Clinton Public School District approves modified schedule
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Public School District’s Board of Trustees has unanimously approved a proposed modified calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to a statement, the modified calendar will adhere to the 180-day attendance law for students.

CPSD faculty and staff were polled on their interest in exploring and implementing a modified schedule. Over 83% were in favor of the change, according to Public Information Officer Robert Chapman.

Parents and guardians were polled as well, with over 70% in favor.

With the adoption of the calendar, the first day of school for students in the 2023-2024 school year is slated for July 24, 2023.

Multiple public school districts across the state are currently operating under a modified calendar, but the Clinton Public School District is the first district in Central Mississippi to adopt a modified calendar.

