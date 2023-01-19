Clinton Public School District approves modified schedule
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Public School District’s Board of Trustees has unanimously approved a proposed modified calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.
According to a statement, the modified calendar will adhere to the 180-day attendance law for students.
CPSD faculty and staff were polled on their interest in exploring and implementing a modified schedule. Over 83% were in favor of the change, according to Public Information Officer Robert Chapman.
Parents and guardians were polled as well, with over 70% in favor.
With the adoption of the calendar, the first day of school for students in the 2023-2024 school year is slated for July 24, 2023.
Multiple public school districts across the state are currently operating under a modified calendar, but the Clinton Public School District is the first district in Central Mississippi to adopt a modified calendar.
