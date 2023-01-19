Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Battery charge for man who sprayed homeless woman with hose

The suspect was seen on cell phone video blasting water from a garden hose at a homeless woman. (KGO, EDSON GARCIA, TWITTER, @BROOKEJENKINSSF, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco art gallery owner who was recorded on video spraying a homeless woman with a water hose earlier this month was arrested Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor battery, authorities said.

Collier Gwin, the owner of Foster Gwin Gallery, was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said on Twitter.

If convicted, Gwin could face up to six months in county jail and a $2,000 fine.

A voice mailbox for Foster Gwin Gallery was full and not able to take phone messages Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Gwin had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Gwin was seen on cellphone video recorded Jan. 9 blasting water from a garden hose at a homeless woman sitting on the sidewalk outside the gallery in the upscale Jackson Square neighborhood.

The video shared on social media elicited shock and condemnation. The owners of Barbarossa Lounge, a neighboring business seen in the video, released a statement denouncing Gwin’s behavior, calling it “inhumane.”

The incident happened while San Francisco was dealing with torrential rains. (KGO, EDSON GARCIA, CNN)

Gwin apologized Sunday in a video statement obtained by ABC 7.

“I’m deeply apologetic,” he said. “I completely broke.”

In an interview Jan. 10 with the San Francisco Chronicle, he admitted he sprayed the woman after an encounter during which, he said, she turned over garbage cans outside his gallery and refused to move.

“She starts screaming belligerent things, spitting, yelling at me,” Gwin said. “At that point she was so out of control. ... I spray her with the hose and say move, move. I will help you.”

San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin, whose district includes Jackson Square, called Gwin’s actions “unconscionable, it’s abuse.”

“I don’t care how frustrated somebody is, this is not the way human beings treat other human beings,” Peskin told the Chronicle.

Peskin said his office has tried to help the woman, who is known in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Former Jackson employee pleads guilty to illegally obtaining thousands in grant money
Former Jackson employee pleads guilty to illegally obtaining thousands in grant money
Remains found on Christmas Day identified as missing Pike Co. woman
Remains found on Christmas Day identified as missing Pike Co. woman
Jefferson County Girl’s Basketball player hospitalized in Jackson after head injury
Jefferson County Girl’s Basketball player hospitalized in Jackson after head injury
Father and son in kayak pull man’s body from Reservoir
Man in kayak helps pull man’s body from Reservoir

Latest News

Judge OK’s trial for Illinois paramedics in patient’s death
Mother and son killed in Holmes Co. shootout
Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic...
Police: Man arrested for fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage in assault
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit
The 2023 tax season might look a little different this year, experts say.
Taxpayers could experience ‘refund shock’ due to certain credit changes this year, expert says