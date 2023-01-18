Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say

Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.(Baltimore County Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (Gray News) – A woman in Maryland died in a house fire Monday that was caused by her electric blanket, officials said.

Baltimore County police identified the woman as 61-year-old Kim Marie Wilson.

Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, neighbors told them someone was possibly inside the home.

Firefighters found Wilson on the second floor, rescued her and immediately began CPR. She was taken to Northwest Hospital where she died.

Investigators determined a malfunctioning electric blanket caused the fire.

The only heat in the house was from electric space heaters and an electric blanket, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jada Kelly, 22, charged with aggravated DUI
Two people killed in wreck, 22-year-old woman charged with aggravated DUI
Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges
Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges
Wife charged with murder after husband found dead in Claiborne County
Dr. Bush was an OB/GYN who retired from her practice at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates in...
Family, friends, and patients grieve the loss of well-known doctor
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping

Latest News

FILE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol had earlier issued the alert after 8-month-old Malani...
8-month-old girl in Missouri found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on one of its private jets.
Netflix hiring private jet flight attendant with salary of up to $385,000
Police in Ohio said a 1-year-old girl was kidnapped in a vehicle stolen out of a family's garage.
1-year-old child kidnapped in vehicle stolen out of family’s garage, police say
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018.
Justice Dept. charges Russian founder of cryptocurrency firm
Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty of...
Court asked to void verdict against ex-officer in George Floyd’s murder