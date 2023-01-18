Wife charged with murder after husband found dead in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods confirmed that two people have been charged in the weekend murder of a Port Gibson man.

Local law enforcement responded to a call of someone hearing gunshots on Chinquepin Street in Port Gibson on January 15. When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered 42-year-old Carl McDaniel dead in a white Ford Ranger.

Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods says Natasha McDaniel, 38, the victim’s wife, and Robert Mays, 45, are both charged with first-degree murder.

They are being held without bond.

