Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Wife charged with murder after husband found dead in Claiborne County

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods confirmed that two people have been charged in the weekend murder of a Port Gibson man.

Local law enforcement responded to a call of someone hearing gunshots on Chinquepin Street in Port Gibson on January 15. When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered 42-year-old Carl McDaniel dead in a white Ford Ranger.

Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods says Natasha McDaniel, 38, the victim’s wife, and Robert Mays, 45, are both charged with first-degree murder.

They are being held without bond.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges
Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges
Robbery victim evicted from hotel in Jackson after calling police to the property
Robbery victim evicted from hotel in Jackson after calling police to the property
Jada Kelly, 22, charged with aggravated DUI
Two people killed in wreck, 22-year-old woman charged with aggravated DUI
Adrian Scott Taylor
Rankin County man pretending to be a minor arrested for online solicitation

Latest News

Catherlene Williams, celebrating her 100th birthday Tuesday in Jackson.
Jackson woman honored on 100th birthday by state, local, and national officials
Montevious Goss
Mother seeking information on her missing 16-year-old son
Velma Jackson senior dies in accident
Dr. Bush was an OB/GYN who retired from her practice at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates in...
Family, friends, and patients grieve the loss of well-known doctor