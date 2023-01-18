Careers
WATCH: Bodega workers attacked with knives, snacks in attempted robbery

Police are searching for the three suspects, who are wanted for attempted robbery. (WCBS, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, NYPD, CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - Police are searching for three suspects caught on camera attacking workers at a New York City bodega with knives in an attempted robbery.

Jesus Ramirez, a worker at a Harlem bodega, says three people came into the store last Wednesday afternoon. They demanded he open the register, and when he refused, Ramirez says the suspects threatened him.

Surveillance video shows a man throw a rack of chips at Ramirez and another worker, who were cornered behind the register. As he knocks over containers, a second suspect turns the corner and chucks a knife at the two workers. They continued to hurl items, including a bottle of tomato sauce and other snacks.

“So, I was panic[ked], you know,” Ramirez said. “I tried to tell the guys, ‘Please don’t do this because I have family.’ I mean, I was scared, totally scared.”

While this was going on, Ramirez says his brother came to the bodega to start his shift. He looked inside from the doorway and called 911.

The suspects then left the store. Video shows them chasing Ramirez’s brother down the block.

“He hides over there and goes inside, but with the knife, he gets his hand like this – they tried to cut it,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez himself suffered bruises to his torso and head. He says he has not had a good night’s sleep since the incident.

“But I have to come to work because I have family. I have to feed my kids,” he said.

The three suspects are now wanted for attempted robbery. Authorities ask anyone with information on them to call police.

Across New York City, robberies are up 13% so far in 2023, and they are up 200% in the Harlem precinct where this incident happened.

Francisco Marte, founder of the Bodega and Small Business Association, says deli workers continue to be targeted.

“We are afraid,” Marte said. “We are asking our elected officials: ‘Let’s work together for the public safety.’”

