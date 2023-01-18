Velma Jackson senior dies in accident

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Velma Jackson High School was killed in an accident in Madison County.

Bryon Perry, 18, died Saturday evening in a car accident on Loring Road just west of Truitt Road. The Madison County School District issued a statement today offering condolences to his family.

It is with great sadness that the Madison County Schools family mourns the tragic loss of Velma Jackson High School senior Bryon Perry. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Additional counseling staff is on campus to support students, faculty, and staff during this difficult time.

