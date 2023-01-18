‘This has been the worst I’ve ever been through’: 97-year-old woman attacked by granddaughter, drunk, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Byhalia woman has been charged after police say she came over to her 97-year-old grandmother’s house drunk and attacked her.

Police say that just after midnight on Jan. 10, officers responded to the woman’s home in East Memphis.

There, she told officers that she was asleep when her granddaughter, 40-year-old Stacie Denton, came to her home drunk, went into her bedroom, and started shaking her and accusing her of “starting trouble.”

She told police that Denton then kicked her while wearing shoes.

Police say the assault resulted in an approximately five-inch laceration to the top of the victim’s lower left leg.

After the attack, the victim fled next door, where neighbors called police and paramedics.

The 97-year-old told police, “I’ve been through World War II, the Great Depression and everything in between, but this is the worst I’ve ever been through.”

She was transported to Baptist East, where physicians were unable to suture her wounds due to the fragility of her skin, police say.

Denton was arrested on Tuesday.

She has been charged with domestic assault to wit: bodily harm and elderly adult abuse, a felony charge.

She is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

