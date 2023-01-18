Things To Know Wednesday, January 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. General bills now filed at Mississippi State Capitol

Two weeks into the legislative session, and all general bills have been introduced. We’re checking in on some that are already generating some chatter. One bill would put more sets of eyes on Mississippi classrooms. Rep. Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes is proposing requiring surveillance cameras, both for safety reasons and to hold teachers accountable. “I’ve heard from a lot of parents and things that are going on in the schools. Sometimes it’s violence and things like that,” noted Rep. Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes. “Sometimes it’s what’s being taught in our classrooms, behavior issues, just all kinds of things I’ve heard from parents.”

2. Jackson woman honored on 100th birthday by state, local, and national officials

Catherlene Williams, celebrating her 100th birthday Tuesday in Jackson. (source: WLBT)

Reaching a hundred years of life is a milestone that deserves some special attention, and Catherlene Williams got that special attention in a birthday ceremony at Lefleur Haven Apartments. There was a Centenarian Proclamation and Special Presentation by Rev. Kenneth Daniels, President, and CEO of United Church Homes, along with a host of greetings from the state, local, and national leaders, including Rep. Bennie Thompson and President Joe Biden. Shondra Shelton, CSO Housing Manager, said, “She was actually the first person to move into the building. She was the only one here with a security guard that was on duty. She was a wonderful lady, beautiful when I started working here, which was in 93. She definitely took me under her wing. She always taught me, boss, later.”

3. Two people killed in wreck, 22-year-old woman charged with aggravated DUI

Jada Kelly, 22 (HCSO)

A 22-year-old woman is behind bars charged with aggravated DUI after two people were killed in a wreck. It happened along I-55 Frontage Road and Canton Mart Road just before 3 a.m. Sunday. The Jackson Police Department says a white Toyota Camry, driven by Jada Kelly, 22, hit a black Nissan Altima with three people inside. Two of the passengers in the Nissan Altima died at the scene, police say. A male driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital but JPD has not said what his condition is. Investigators said Kelly had a blood alcohol level of .18 and was arrested and charged with Aggravated DUI. The legal limit is .08. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says his DUI officer and crash investigator assisted police in the fatal crash. Kelly is behind bars inside the Raymond Detention Center.

