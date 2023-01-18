Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

St. Patrick’s Day parade to return to capital city for 40 year anniversary

Jackson’s beloved spring event to return for the 40th Parade & Festival
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)(Steven Senne | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the biggest events in the capital city has announced the return date.

According to a press release, Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival will return on Thursday, March 23, in downtown Jackson; taking place five days after St. Patrick’s Day.

It will be the fortieth year of the event.

“Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival is more than just a celebration, it’s a 40-year tradition that brings the community together and honors our rich heritage in Jackson,” Malcolm White, Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival Founder, said. “As always, we can’t wait to share this special event with everyone.”

The official theme of this year’s event is “40 Years of All That Jazz,” and the parade’s Grand Marshal is the Grammy award-winning jazz musician, singer, and Jacksonian, Cassandra Wilson. As in years past, the parade and festival will also raise money for Children’s of Mississippi.

Along with the festivities, the annual St. Paddy’s 5k is returning with a new name for 2023.

The “Run the Rainbow” event will take place on Saturday, March 18, one week before the heralded parade.

Run the Rainbow will feature a new 5K route beginning and ending at Hal & Mal’s in downtown Jackson, and will also offer 10K and half marathon routes through downtown Jackson, Belhaven, and the UMMC campus.

“Thank you to our friends at Capital City Beverages and Cokes Light for their unwavering support of the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival,” Malcolm said. “Thank you also to Downtown Jackson Partners, Community Foundation for Mississippi, Visit Jackson, Cathead Distillery, and many other sponsors who make this event possible. Thank you also to the Crooks Foundation for their generous support of this year’s event.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jada Kelly, 22, charged with aggravated DUI
Two people killed in wreck, 22-year-old woman charged with aggravated DUI
Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges
Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges
Dr. Bush was an OB/GYN who retired from her practice at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates in...
Family, friends, and patients grieve the loss of well-known doctor
Wife charged with murder after husband found dead in Claiborne County
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping

Latest News

Father and son in kayak pull man’s body from Reservoir
Man in kayak helps pull man’s body from Reservoir
Ground breaks on new St. Jude Dream Home
Ground breaks on new St. Jude Dream Home
Mary Carter speaks at a press conference last summer regarding Jackson water.
Former plant manager says she was fired for airing city’s ‘dirty laundry’ weeks before Jackson water crisis
Michael Lee
Madison Co. foster parent pleads guilty to sexual battery of a child, DA says