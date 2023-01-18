St. Patrick’s Day parade to return to capital city for 40 year anniversary

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the biggest events in the capital city has announced the return date.

According to a press release, Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival will return on Thursday, March 23, in downtown Jackson; taking place five days after St. Patrick’s Day.

It will be the fortieth year of the event.

“Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival is more than just a celebration, it’s a 40-year tradition that brings the community together and honors our rich heritage in Jackson,” Malcolm White, Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival Founder, said. “As always, we can’t wait to share this special event with everyone.”

The official theme of this year’s event is “40 Years of All That Jazz,” and the parade’s Grand Marshal is the Grammy award-winning jazz musician, singer, and Jacksonian, Cassandra Wilson. As in years past, the parade and festival will also raise money for Children’s of Mississippi.

Along with the festivities, the annual St. Paddy’s 5k is returning with a new name for 2023.

The “Run the Rainbow” event will take place on Saturday, March 18, one week before the heralded parade.

Run the Rainbow will feature a new 5K route beginning and ending at Hal & Mal’s in downtown Jackson, and will also offer 10K and half marathon routes through downtown Jackson, Belhaven, and the UMMC campus.

“Thank you to our friends at Capital City Beverages and Cokes Light for their unwavering support of the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival,” Malcolm said. “Thank you also to Downtown Jackson Partners, Community Foundation for Mississippi, Visit Jackson, Cathead Distillery, and many other sponsors who make this event possible. Thank you also to the Crooks Foundation for their generous support of this year’s event.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.