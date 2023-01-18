Only minor injuries reported when two 18-wheelers collide in Leake Co.

LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Only minor injuries were reported after a crash Wednesday morning involving two 18-wheelers.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says it happened on Highway 25.

It happened just before 6 a.m.

The highway was blocked and traffic had to be detoured for a while.

MHP has not released any other information about the cause of the crash.

