Mothers of Murdered Sons

Mother seeking information on her missing 16-year-old son

Montevious Goss
Montevious Goss(MBI)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother is desperate for any information on her 16-year-old son, who has been missing since January 11th.          

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert Sunday, January 15th, for Montevious Goss of Louisville.          

His mother tells 3 On Your Side he was last seen at her sister’s home but did not take the bus to school.         

According to MBI, Goss was last seen getting into a green Dodge Single cab pickup.         

Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisville Police Department.

