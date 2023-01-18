Madison Co. foster parent pleads guilty to sexual battery of a child, DA says

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man faces up to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the sexual battery of his foster daughter, according to the Madison/Rankin County District Attorney, Bubba Bramlett.

On Tuesday, Bramlett announced that Michael Anthony Lee, 41, entered the plea in connection with sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl placed in his home by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Lee and his wife, who both live in Canton, were licensed foster parents through the department when the child was placed.

“Shortly after her placement, Michael Anthony Lee began engaging in sexual contact with the victim. The abuse continued throughout the victim’s six-month placement in the Lee home,” a news release states.

The abuse was discovered after the child was moved to another foster family in North Mississippi.

“The new foster parent discovered that Lee has sent sexually explicit text messages to the victim,” Bramlett says.

“Child Protective Services was immediately notified, and a joint investigation was initiated involving both CPS and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators executed a search warrant on Lee’s phone [and] found pornographic images of the victim.”

Lee faces 30 years in prison and will not be eligible for early parole. He also will have to register as a sex offender upon his release.

He will be sentenced on January 31 by Circuit Judge Bradley Mills.

“Children in our foster system have already had to deal with so much. For a foster parent to then sexually abuse a child in their care is beyond horrible,” Bramlett said. “I commend CPS, the Madison Sherriff’s Office, and the assistant district attorneys in our office for their outstanding work on this case which resulted in this guilty plea.”

