Mothers of Murdered Sons

JPD discovers body lying in street on Pinecrest Circle

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs your help to find out who killed a man and left his body in the street.

Monday, January 16, JPD responded to Pinecrest Circle regarding an unresponsive man lying in the street.

The victim’s name is William D. Woods, 39. Detectives say Woods suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

No other details about a suspect or motive were available to the media.

You are urged to call the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1890 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS with any information about this incident.

