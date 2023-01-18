Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information on July 9 homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than six months after it happened, Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information related to a July 9 homicide that claimed the life of Jesse Ragsdale.

“Jackson Police need your help,” spokesman Sam Brown said in a statement. “Investigators are still gathering information.”

The incident occurred on Sunset Drive near McDowell Road. Authorities say, Ragsdale, 36, was shot multiple times. When police arrived, he was already dead on the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

