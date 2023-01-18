Jackson attorney tapped to replace Johnson as election commissioner

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson attorney has been tapped to take over as Hinds County District 2 election commissioner, a week after the previous commissioner pleaded guilty to three counts in an election grant embezzlement case.

On Tuesday, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors appointed RaToya Gilmer McGee to fill the seat vacated by Toni Johnson.

Gilmer McGee was approved on a unanimous vote and was sworn into office outside the board chambers.

She thanked supervisors for their support and said she wants to “bring integrity back to that office.”

“As an officer of the court, I am under an obligation to uphold the Constitution, the U.S. Constitution, the state of Mississippi Constitution and abide by the laws of the state,” she said. “And, so, I want to ensure I will operate as ethically as possible and bring back integrity to that office.”

Gilmer McGee says the importance of voting was instilled in her at an early age.

“Even as a young child, my grandmother took me to the polls. I continued to vote with her up until she passed,” she said. “And, so, I understand that local politics is very important to us. And that right needs to be protected as much as possible.”

Gilmer McGee is a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law and Tougaloo College. She is currently a managing partner with Gilmer & Green, PLLC. She previously served as an adjunct professor at Mississippi College and was an associate with Precious Martin & Associates. PLLC.

District 2 Supervisor David Archie said that after speaking with Gilmer McGee, “the thing that really moved me was the fact [she] wanted to bring integrity to the Hinds County Election Commissioners’ Office in District 2.”

Said Archie, “I think that you have a great team of election commissioners down there that you can work with, and we can help move Hinds County forward.”

