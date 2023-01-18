Hazlehurst home goes up in flames

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders spent hours on the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning.

It happened at a home on West Gallatin Street around 2 a.m.

Crews used a tanker to get water to the scene.

The home appeared to be a total loss.

No word yet on the cause or if anyone was hurt.

