Ground breaks on new St. Jude Dream Home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another dream home will soon be real for one Mississippi family!

The house will be in the Lost Rabbit area of Madison. It will be 2,132-square-feet complete with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms as well as a loft and kids’ den.

Cross Builders held a groundbreaking for the new dream home on Wednesday.

Todd Sandridge, co-owner of the company, says this is the third time Cross Builders has participated in the construction of a new St. Jude home.

Sandridge says each time is unique because they become more ingrained in their mission.

“I just left the gas station and watched people buy lottery tickets in hopes of winning something,” he said. “This is something you can buy and purchase a ticket to win the dream home... but if you don’t, you’re winning anyway because you’re also helping families who have kids suffering from a life-threatening illness.”

While building homes is what they do, Sandridge says they also try to put a little more labor of love into the home and add in extra features.

“There’s gonna be a lot of fun things inside and I hope everybody follows along to see what those are,” he said. “It allows us to kind of be creative and do our own thing,”

While last year’s ticket goal was 14,000. This year’s bar is set even higher at 15,500. $100 tickets go on sale on June 1, 2023.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house and other prizes will be given away on WLBT on October 26, 2023.

