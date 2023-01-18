First Alert Forecast: warm, windy Wednesday ahead of late storm risk

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds and fog will tend to break for sunshine peeks through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will surge well into the 70s, rivaling record highs. Winds will turn aggressive at times – gusting 30-40 mph, pushing moisture in ahead of our next weather maker. A risk for strong storms will emerge after sunset as a squall line makes quick progress across region. Our main time frame for storms will be between 6 PM Wednesday – 2 AM Thursday and could feature strong winds, hail and a spin-up tornado risk. We’ll continue to monitor this risk – but storms should be out before sunrise Thursday.

THURSDAY: In the wake of the front, we’ll trend brighter and quieter. Expect sunshine to win out with highs in the 60s amid a westerly breeze. Winds will slacken off and turn a bit more northerly late amid mostly clear skies, we’ll fall back into the 30s by early Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll stay dry Friday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s ahead of an unsettled weekend with periods of rain as an area of low pressure lifts north out of the Gulf of Mexico. Expect rain chances to gradually increase Saturday afternoon into Sunday before clearing into early next week. Highs will stay closer to normal for this time of year - in the 50s Saturday and Sunday, near 60 by Monday. Another system is due into the area by mid-week, kicking off another risk for rain and a few storms.

