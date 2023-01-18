First Alert Forecast: storm risk to arrive this evening into tonight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A near-record breaking warmth is expected this afternoon as winds pick up out of the south gusting around 30-40 MPH. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Chances for rain and storms will remain very low for the next few hours before increasing after sunset from an approaching front. The risk for a few strong to severe storms is expected to emerge into this evening and tonight as a line of showers and storms sweeps through the region. Our main concern with any stronger storms will be damaging wind gusts, but the risk for a tornado is possible as well. The threat of severe weather will come to an end around 1-2 AM as the cold front exits to our east. Temperatures will then cool down to the 50s by morning.

There is an 80% chance that a tornado watch will be issued for a portion of our area as a line of showers and storms approaches from the west. Stay weather aware heading into this evening! #mswx pic.twitter.com/zFV5id6SSR — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) January 18, 2023

Brighter skies and calmer conditions will be around for Thursday in the wake of the front. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the middle 60s tomorrow afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. We should cool down even more tomorrow night into early Friday morning with lows down in the upper 30s.

Our weather will remain dry for Friday as well to round out the work week before more rain arrives over the weekend. Periods of scattered showers and potential thunderstorms are expected throughout the weekend as a low-pressure system rides near the Gulf Coastline. Temperatures will struggle to warm during this time under the clouds and with the chance for rain with highs only in the middle 50s. This system should clear out for Monday to kick off next week before more rain becomes possible by Tuesday.

