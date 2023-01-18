Father and son in kayak help pull man’s body from Reservoir

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local man says that he and his 12-year-old son helped get a man to shore after he was found floating in the Ross Barnett Reservoir over the weekend.

Billy Bieliauskas says it happened Saturday evening after they arrived home from Northpark Mall.

After getting home, Bieliauskas says he heard what he said sounded like people fighting in the RV park near The Cove.

Not long after this, he says people were shining their flashlights in the water while saying “he went under.”

Bieliauskas thought they were looking at an alligator, but soon realized they were talking about a person.

“I saw what looked like a puffer jacket in the water, so I shucked off my sweatshirt and as soon as I did that my son immediately took his shirt completely off because he’s going in the water,” Bieliauskas recalled.

The father and son grabbed a kayak and got in the Reservoir, saying that the man was, at this point, floating facedown. While they were making their way to him, Bieliauskas’ son’s friend was on the phone with police.

Because they could not get the man onto the kayak, the duo pushed the man’s body with their paddles towards police, now on the water’s bank.

Bieliauskas says it took four men to lift the man’s body over the rocky bank and onto shore where they administered CPR.

According to Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon, the man was taken to UMMC in critical condition. Dixon also said it’s still unclear how the man ended up in the water.

