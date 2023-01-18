Family, friends, and patients grieve the loss of well-known doctor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family, friends, and patients across the state are mourning the loss of a well-known doctor.

East Lakeland OB-GYN Associates announced the death of Dr. Freda Bush, who died Sunday night surrounded by family.

She practiced with East Lakeland for years. In a statement, they ask for prayers for the family.

A visitation is planned for Thursday, January 26th, at Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home in Jackson from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 27th, at 11 a.m. at New Horizon Church in Jackson.

Senator Roger Wicker issued this statement on the death of Dr. Bush.

“Gayle and I mourn the loss of Dr. Freda Bush, a giant of the pro-life cause whose example inspired doctors, nurses, and citizens across the nation. In her 30 years as an OB-GYN, Dr. Bush worked on the front lines serving women and children, becoming a leading voice for the unborn. She championed the Mississippi Life Equality Act in 2020, which has saved countless lives. Her journey from nurse to doctor to pro-life leader was an American success story. Her impact will live on in the lives of those she inspired and the children who were born because of her tireless efforts. As we mourn her loss, we celebrate her legacy.”

