Dozens gather for crime and safety meeting in the Fondren community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Tuesday, residents in the Fondren community discussed ways to “reduce crime” and keep the area safe.

Nearly three dozen people gathered for the community meeting, which was held at St. James Episcopal Church.

Residents had the chance to hear directly from the Jackson and Capitol Police Departments. Both agencies are responsible for covering and patrolling the area.

During the meeting, people were also able to speak with police about any concerns or issues they’ve been having.

In return, police were given the opportunity to answer questions from residents and address some of their concerns.

Police also gave residents insight into some of the things they are doing to help reduce crime and keep the community safe.

Everyone at the meeting said their number one goal is to create a safe environment for everyone, and the only way to do that is for everyone to work together.

“As you know, it’s going to be hard to try to totally eradicate crime, but we’re doing our best to deter it and to prevent it,” said Commander Jacqueline Thomas, who is over JPD’s Fourth Precinct. “We don’t want anyone to be afraid to share information. Speaking up, telling us what you see, [and] giving us the pictures. You can be our eyes and ears. We can’t be everywhere at every time.

“What we try to add is that extra element of police presence for that determent. That’s really all that we can ever do is be there, be present, [and] let the criminal element that may be thinking about doing something see us,” said Chief Bo Luckey with the Capitol Police Department. “They may not see us this second when we drive by, but they may have seen us ten times yesterday drive by that building, so that hopefully won’t even be in their mind to go to that building and make that a target. That’s what we try to do. We try to be visible throughout the entire city to where the criminal element that wants to do something can think back and say, ‘No, I’ve seen Capitol Police drive that block a lot. I’m not going to go there.’”

Capitol Police are currently investigating a burglary that happened a Fondren Business around three o’clock this Tuesday morning.

It happened at Swell-O-Phonic, located on North State Street.

Business owners said three people robbed the store and got away with the cash register and a large amount of inventory. At this time, an arrest has not been made.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact the Capitol Police Department, and remember, you can report anonymously.

