Mothers of Murdered Sons

Coroner identifies victims of gas station shooting on Northside Drive in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner identified the victims of a gas station shooting in Jackson.

Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says Christopher Oliver, 32, and Steven Nichols, 31, were the two people who suffered multiple gunshot wounds at the Blue Sky gas station on Northside Drive.

The incident happened at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11.

