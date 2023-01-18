Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Caught on cam: Man sets fire at Jackson gas station

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of a gas station just down the street from WLBT is breathing a sigh of relief after someone set a fire next to one of the pumps.

Surveillance video showed a man appearing to light a paper bag on fire and putting it in the trash can next to a gas pump around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Luckily, a driver noticed the flames as they were passing by and called the Jackson Fire Department.

JFD was able to put it out before anything worse happened.

The gas station owner says he hasn’t reported it to the police yet but plans on doing so.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges
Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges
Robbery victim evicted from hotel in Jackson after calling police to the property
Robbery victim evicted from hotel in Jackson after calling police to the property
Jada Kelly, 22, charged with aggravated DUI
Two people killed in wreck, 22-year-old woman charged with aggravated DUI
Adrian Scott Taylor
Rankin County man pretending to be a minor arrested for online solicitation

Latest News

Coroner identifies victims of gas station shooting on Northside Drive in Jackson
Mississippi State Capitol
General bills now filed at Mississippi State Capitol
RaToya Gilmer McGee is sworn in as new District 2 Election Commissioner for Hinds County.
Jackson attorney tapped to replace Johnson as election commissioner
Caught on cam: Man sets fire at Jackson gas station