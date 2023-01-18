Caught on cam: Man sets fire at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of a gas station just down the street from WLBT is breathing a sigh of relief after someone set a fire next to one of the pumps.

Surveillance video showed a man appearing to light a paper bag on fire and putting it in the trash can next to a gas pump around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Luckily, a driver noticed the flames as they were passing by and called the Jackson Fire Department.

JFD was able to put it out before anything worse happened.

The gas station owner says he hasn’t reported it to the police yet but plans on doing so.

