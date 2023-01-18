Canton Police: Reports of couple trying to lure children into their vehicle

Careers
By Christopher Fields
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Canton have taken several calls regarding an alleged couple trying to lure children into their vehicle, according to Chief Otha Brown.

Brown says he’s received reports that a white female and black male are driving around the city in a white vehicle and attempting to lure children inside.

Most of the incidents have happened on Boyd and Isabella Streets and Martin Luther King Drive.

Brown is urging parents to keep their children under their supervision and to be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information about the alleged incidents or if anyone knows anything about the individuals committing these acts is asked to contact CPD or call to 911.

