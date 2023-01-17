ZAPP holds rally asking for support and attendance at Jackson Zoo

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With signs and lots of enthusiasm a rally was held in support of the Jackson Zoo and the West Jackson community on the Dr. King holiday.

ZAPP hopes more people will support the zoo and efforts to revitalize the community surrounding the park. (WLBT)

ZAPP or Zoo Area Progressive Partnership organized this rally with the help of State Representative Zakiya Summers. County and city leaders also joined the rally. Summers says a part of Dr. King’s legacy is service.

This group hopes more people will support the zoo and efforts to revitalize the community surrounding the park. The zoo is 100 years old and even with challenges City Parks and Recreation Director, Ison Harris, Jr. says it is still a viable part of the community and with more people attending and supporting the zoo it will grow and flourish.

He says attendance was up last year by 38 percent. He adds they are hopeful of adding more animals to exhibits soon.

Summers says support from the community is critical to the Jackson Zoo and the West Jackson area. (WLBT)

“We have some very good leads and we’re just hopeful that it happens,” Harris said. “One of the things that we need, we need Zookeepers. We’re down zoo keepers. That’s something we’ve been advertising and so we need people to come out. If you want to work with animals as a career, this is a good career and a good place to start.”

Harris says the city is hoping to bring the train back to the zoo and there are plans to add a playground in Livingston Park.

Those who attended the rally say they are willing to do the work to make the zoo and West Jackson successful and attractive assets for the capital city.

