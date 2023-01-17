Within hours of city cleaning illegal dump site, even more debris appears

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The illegal dumping fight is an uphill battle for a Georgetown neighborhood wanting the trash pile-up to stop. Last week we told you about a dump site growing near a disabled man’s home. The city responded, but the debris dumping continued.

To the shock and dismay of residents, after the City of Jackson cleared a lot and roadway of rubbish Thursday, dumpers returned within hours to fill it yet again.

“They came over there and got all that stuff,” said resident David Crowley. “By the time I come back home, all of that was over there piled up.”

Crowley’s relief at seeing city crews arrive to clean up the Brown Street dump site turned to despair when haulers dropped off more trash in broad daylight.

“You would think they would just put cameras up on a pole,” said the angry homeowner. “Catch them from this end and that end and see whose doing it and get their tags and go lock these people up.”

Last week mattresses, tires, and other debris were spread across the lot at the dead end. It is at the intersection of Brown Street and Clover Hill Drive. After Solid Waste carried off the load, it was soon filled with insulation, construction materials, tires, and trash.

Tree limbs and tires that were removed from the side of the street were replaced with blocks of concrete. Across the street, a new pile of wood sits in front of another vacant house.

“It’s not right. I really feel bad that we’re going through this,” said the Brown Street resident.

Crowley is paralyzed and said he has used his motorized wheelchair to push tires and large objects out of the street so vehicles could pass. He believes it’s criminal that the city’s efforts and taxpayer dollars are being wasted.

“The citizens, we can’t do nothing about it because [if] we mess around and do something, we’re liable to get hurt or shot or injured trying to get this stuff done,” added Crowley.

According to the 54-year-old, there are nine abandoned houses on the street where trash is dumped. He wants them demolished to deter continuous illegal dumping.

He said Code Enforcement visited the area about a year ago, but he plans to call them again in hopes that conditions improve.

