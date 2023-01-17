Volunteers honor MLK and Ineva May Pittman, cleaning park during day of service

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Across the country, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is being remembered Monday. It was a day off for some, but many went to work honoring his life through service.

Hundreds spent Monday morning at Ineva May Pittman Park cleaning and planting in honor of the local civil rights activist and Dr. King.

“He said that our bag is getting heavier, and I said yeah we’re making progress,” said Courtney Jones.

She and her 10-year-old son Matthew were among the hundreds doing for others on this Martin Luther King Day of Service. The two participated in Keep Jackson Beautiful and the Junior League of Jackson’s cleanup at Ineva May Pittman Park.

“It was pretty fun,” said Matthew Brown. “I was able to help the environment, and I think that’s good for Jackson’s future.”

“This is actually his first community service project, and I thought that it was really really nice for him to do it on this day,” said Courtney Jones. “He knew he was gonna be out of school and for him to be excited about getting out of bed on his day off is something that’s really a blessing”.

This MLK Day volunteers picked up trash and planted irises and daffodils in flower beds all in honor of the park’s namesake who died on January 2.

“The place where the park is is definitely in the middle of where the homeless people are,” said The Sharing is Caring Neighborhood Block Garden founder Norma Michael. “So I think it’s great that we can come out here and clean the park and represent Miss Pittman.”

“It’s important to honor Dr. King’s legacy and to bring our community together,” said Junior League of Jackson Day of Service Chair Lilli Bass. “The Junior League has six community service projects going on today simultaneously at five different locations.”

“It makes you feel good to give back instead of just watching TV and eating chips at the house. It makes a difference when you can give to those that are less fortunate,” said Alicia Crudup with Keep Jackson Beautiful.

The Girl and Boy Scout troops of College Hill Baptist Church also pitched in and distributed care packages to the homeless at the park.

During the day of service, a maple tree was planted in the park in honor of the legendary local civil rights activist.

