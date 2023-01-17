Careers
Two people killed in wreck, 22-year-old woman charged with aggravated DUI

(unsplash.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 22-year-old woman is behind bars charged with aggravated DUI after two people were killed in a wreck.

It happened along I-55 Frontage Road and Canton Mart Road just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The Jackson Police Department says a white Toyota Camry, driven by Jada Kelly, 22, hit a black Nissan Altima with three people inside.

Two of the passengers in the Nissan Altima died at the scene, police say. A male driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital but JPD has not said what his condition is.

Investigators said Kelly had a blood alcohol level of .18 and was arrested and charged with Aggravated DUI. The legal limit is .08.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says his DUI officer and crash investigator assisted police in the fatal crash.

Kelly is behind bars inside the Raymond Detention Center.

